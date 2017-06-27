Tuesday's Area Scores - June 27

**Prospect League Baseball**
Quincy: 8
Lafayette: 5
Matthew Crook: 2-3, 2 HR's, 4 RBI's
Kyle Crowl: 2-4, HR, 2 RBI's
Chevy Emken: WP, 6.1 IP, ER, 6 K's
Gems: (8-17)
**High School Baseball**
Keokuk: 6
Durant: 8
Tyler Prewit: 2 RBI's
Gavin Thompson: 3 hits
Muscatine: 11
Fort Madison: 1
(Game 1)
Muscatine: 12
Fort Madison: 0
(Game 2)
Highland Riverside: 7
Central Lee: 4
Aaron Wills: 3 RBI's
**High School Softball**
Highland Riverside: 10
Central Lee: 9
Anna Krehbiel: 4-4, 2 RBI's
McKenna Hall: 3-4, HR, 2 RBI's
