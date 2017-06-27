Tuesday's Area Scores - June 27 - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Tuesday's Area Scores - June 27

By Ben Marth, Sports Director
**Prospect League Baseball**

Quincy: 8
Lafayette: 5
Matthew Crook: 2-3, 2 HR's, 4 RBI's
Kyle Crowl: 2-4, HR, 2 RBI's
Chevy Emken: WP, 6.1 IP, ER, 6 K's
Gems: (8-17)


**High School Baseball**

Keokuk: 6
Durant: 8
Tyler Prewit: 2 RBI's
Gavin Thompson: 3 hits

Muscatine: 11
Fort Madison: 1
(Game 1)

Muscatine: 12
Fort Madison: 0
(Game 2)

Highland Riverside: 7
Central Lee: 4
Aaron Wills: 3 RBI's


**High School Softball**

Highland Riverside: 10
Central Lee: 9
Anna Krehbiel: 4-4, 2 RBI's
McKenna Hall: 3-4, HR, 2 RBI's

