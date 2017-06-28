Fire breaks out at vacant Quincy home

The Quincy Fire Department was on the scene of a house fire at 326 Lind St. just after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.



Assistant Chief Vahlkamp said the fire started in the rear of the home and was out before 11 p.m.



Firefighters were seen looking through the house with flashlights and authorities confirmed it is vacant.



The home is next door to a vacant home that caught fire about a month ago, but Sgt. Jeff Baird with the Quincy Police Department said it's too early to tell if Tuesday's fire was intentionally set. He said a QPD officer is on scene, ready to assist firefighters, as the investigation continues.