Sleep and junk food consumption tied according to study

By Brian Troutman, Producer
If you tend to binge on junk food after a stressful day at work, you may need to look at your sleep habits.

A new study found job stress often lead to overeating and unhealthy food choices at dinnertime.

When workers slept better the night before they tended to eat better when they felt stress the next day.

Researchers suggested well rested people are more able to cope with stress, and less likely to overeat.

