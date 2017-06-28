Kirlin's family lawsuit dismissed

A federal lawsuit filed by Donald Kirlin against his two brothers was dismissed recently in U.S. District Court, according to records.

Kirlin, who is an heir to the Kirlin's Hallmark business, filed the suit last year against Gary Kirlin and Dale Kirlin, Jr. The suit claimed Gary and Dale Jr. spent 20 years "tearing" down the business started by their parents.

Court records show the suit was voluntarily dismissed. Court documents did not reveal the reason for the dismissal.

Kirlin's released the following statement Wednesday morning:

On June 2, 2017, the lawsuit that was filed in the United States District Court in Springfield, IL on November 10, 2016, by Don Kirlin against Dale T. Kirlin and Gary F. Kirlin, was dismissed and the case can never be refiled in the future. After appearing in Federal Court on numerous occasions in front of the Honorable Susan E. Myerscough to defend the actions we’ve taken over the past 50 years to build a successful retail company of 115 stores in 10 states, we had very favorable rulings. Both Dale and I were confident that we would have prevailed had Don not agreed to drop the case. We would like to thank the Quincy community and the many people who offered words of encouragement as our family went through this very difficult time

A call to Donald Kirlin's attorney for comment on the dismissal has not been returned.

