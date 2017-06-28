Illinois lawmakers scramble to approve budget by Saturday - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Illinois lawmakers scramble to approve budget by Saturday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Illinois lawmakers are continuing efforts to seal a state budget deal.

House Democrats could call a vote Wednesday on a statewide property tax freeze that would make exceptions for Chicago, distressed school districts and cities trying to pay off long-term debt and make contributions to police and fire pension programs.

The property tax freeze is a long-standing demand of Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner in exchange for the state's first budget in two years.

Republicans will examine a budget presented to them Tuesday. House Democrats said it's a $36.5 billion outline dependent on $5 billion in increased income taxes. It also cuts spending by $3 billion and boosts education spending by $350 million.

Lawmakers face a deadline of Friday for agreeing to a budget before a new fiscal year begins Saturday.

