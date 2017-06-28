Fireworks recalled after unexpected explosions - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Fireworks recalled after unexpected explosions

By Travis Sloan, Internet Director
A company announced the recall of specific fireworks Tuesday after reports of them exploding unexpectedly.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, American Promotional Events recalled its product called TNT Red, White, & Blue Smoke. The recall covers 36,100 units sold this year from May through June.

CPSC stated the fireworks were sold at Albertsons, Kroger, Target, Walmart and other retailers in Illinois and Wisconsin.

The CPSC site states the fireworks can explode unexpectedly after being lit. It states American Promotional Events said it received three incident reports, which resulted in three people getting injured.

The recall notice asked that consumers stop using these fireworks and call America Promotional Events for a full refund.

Details on the recall can be found here.

