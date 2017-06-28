It's time to sign up for the 10th Annual WGEM Sports Trivia Night presented by Mountain Dew Kickstart.
CLICK HERE FOR REGISTRATION FORM
Food will be provided by Quincy Hy-Vee stores. Outside beverages are allowed. You must be a least 21 years old to enter.
All money raised will go to help continue the ongoing progress of the Northside Basketball Camp in Quincy.
Can't Find Something?
WGEM
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.