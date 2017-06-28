10th Annual WGEM Sports Trivia Night - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

10th Annual WGEM Sports Trivia Night

Posted:

It's time to sign up for the 10th Annual WGEM Sports Trivia Night presented by Mountain Dew Kickstart.

  • WHEN: Friday, July 28
  • WHERE: Quincy University’s Hall of Fame Room (Pepsi Arena)
  • TIME: 7 p.m.
  • COST: $120 per team (up to 8 players)

CLICK HERE FOR REGISTRATION FORM

Food will be provided by Quincy Hy-Vee stores. Outside beverages are allowed. You must be a least 21 years old to enter.

All money raised will go to help continue the ongoing progress of the Northside Basketball Camp in Quincy.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.