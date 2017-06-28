It's time to sign up for the 10th Annual WGEM Sports Trivia Night presented by Mountain Dew Kickstart.

WHEN : Friday, July 28

: Friday, July 28 WHERE : Quincy University’s Hall of Fame Room (Pepsi Arena)

: Quincy University’s Hall of Fame Room (Pepsi Arena) TIME : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. COST: $120 per team (up to 8 players)

CLICK HERE FOR REGISTRATION FORM

Food will be provided by Quincy Hy-Vee stores. Outside beverages are allowed. You must be a least 21 years old to enter.

All money raised will go to help continue the ongoing progress of the Northside Basketball Camp in Quincy.