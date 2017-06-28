Boil order issued for part of Clayton - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Boil order issued for part of Clayton

Posted:
By Gene Kennedy, Anchor
A leak in a water line forced crews to shut it down, prompting a boil order in part of Clayton, Illinois, according to operator Bill Bainter.

He said the area affected by the boil order is south of Main to Highway 24 and from Monroe to South Adams.

Bainter said the boil order is in effect until Friday at noon.

