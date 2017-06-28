Tornado threat moves into the Tri-States

(WGEM) - Severe weather is possible in the Tri-States late Wednesday afternoon through early Thursday morning as strong storms move through the area.

Tornado watches were issued Wednesday afternoon for Lee County, Iowa, and Scotland and Clark counties in Missouri until 10 p.m. that night. Check here for the latest watches and warnings.

WGEM Meteorologist Mike Cole said wind and hail will be the main threats, but an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out at this time.

Be sure to download the WGEM StormTrak Weather app for tons of features including alerts. You can also visit WGEM.com/Weather for more information.

REMINDER: If you live in Scotland, Clark in Missouri, Lee County in Iowa or Hancock and McDonough counties in Illinois, you may not get weather radio alerts tonight due to the Davenport National Weather Service office switching locations.