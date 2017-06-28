Hannibal students attend STEM Camp

Students got to see how energy works

Hannibal students have been spending their summer learning science, technology, engineering and math.

This summer is the first time the district has offered a STEM Camp. Students went to places such as Watlow, MoDOT, General Mills and Northeast Power to learn about what employees do there.

Teachers said the camp will help students gain valuable experience that will help them decided a career in the future.

"Hopefully they are learning and understanding that it takes a lot of dedication, a lot of hard work, and the ability to work as a team to see that there are a lot of different activities for them," Nancy Ebbert a teacher at Eugene Field Elementary said.

STEM Camp ends this week, administrators said they are hoping to have another camp next summer.