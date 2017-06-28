Gates Air donates money to Great River Honor Flight - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Gates Air donates money to Great River Honor Flight

Posted:
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Gates Air presented a $5,000 dollar check to Great River Honor Flight on Wednesday, to help send more local vets to our nation's capitol.

The 44th Honor Flight mission takes off from John Wood Community College August 26th.

The donation comes on the heels of Tuesday's announcement that the company is partnering with the Nigerian government to help the small African country transition from analog to digital television.
 

