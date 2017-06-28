Farmers hope for EPA rule appeal

Local farmers are coming out in support of a plan to repeal a federal rule that they said hurts their farms.

The Environmental Protection Agency has proposed to repeal the Waterways of the United States rule which gave the agency the power to regulate any body of water, including drainage ditches. Farmers said that limits them when it comes to spraying their crops or taking care of cattle.

"No one wants to hurt the water we have," local farmer Ralph Griesbaum said. "We all want to keep our waters clean and we are doing a very good job of that. The rule was an unnecessary rule and just a big government over reach," he said.

Missouri lawmakers fought the ruling and it was never implemented in Missouri, but farmers said it was still something that concerned them.