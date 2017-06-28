Police call recent vacant house fires 'suspicious'

Quincy Police have a new pair of fire investigations on their hands after two vacant houses caught fire Tuesday night.

That's in addition to two other vacant home fires in June, and all the fires have the neighborhood on edge.

April Maggart, who works at the Jefferson Community Center just across the street from a vacant home that caught fire Tuesday night at 5th and Cedar, is worried about the string of fires in the area.

"There's houses next door, there's people that live there and have children," Maggart said. "I work at the community center, and I'm not saying it's going to catch fire or anything, but there's just a lot of stuff going on that shouldn't be happening."

It was the second vacant house to catch fire Tuesday night. The first house at 326 Lind St., which is right next door to a house that caught fire earlier in June. A house at 517 Sycamore also caught fire in early June.

"It certainly causes concern for us to wonder what's going on there," Assistant Fire Chief Tom Bentley said. "Our investigators are looking at it and it also has been turned over to the Quincy Police Department, so they are also looking into that as well to see if we have any ties to these fires here."

QPD has called these fires suspicious, but do not have any suspects. Resident Dan Spilker said there are more houses just on Lind Street that he's concerned could be next.

"There are a lot of times we see kids going in and out of those houses and we don't know what they're doing and what's going on," Spilker said.

Firefighters said they're concerned about the added risk that comes with vacant house fires.

"It's tying up our resources to fires that should not have happened," Bentley said.

Spilker just hopes authorities find out what's going on before somebody gets hurt.

"We've lived in this neighborhood for a good 40 years," Spilker added. "We have never had problems until just recently."

Quincy Police said they are asking the public for their help. If you do have any information about any of these fires, you are asked to call QPD or Quincy Crime Stoppers.

