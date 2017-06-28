Hospital moves forward with ambulance privatization

The McDonough County District Hospital is now moving forward with privatizing the county's ambulance service.

The hospital board voted 8-1 at Monday night's meeting to start contract negotiations with Lifeguard Ambulance service out of Alabama. CEO Kenny Boyd said contract talks will take about 30 days. If it's approved, there will be a 90 day transition period before Lifeguard fully takes over, which would be sometime in November at the earliest.

