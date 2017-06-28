Hospital moves forward with ambulance privatization - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Hospital moves forward with ambulance privatization

Posted:
By David Beuttel, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
McDonough County District Hospital McDonough County District Hospital
MACOMB, Ill. (WGEM) -

The McDonough County District Hospital is now moving forward with privatizing the county's ambulance service.

The hospital board voted 8-1 at Monday night's meeting to start contract negotiations with Lifeguard Ambulance service out of Alabama. CEO Kenny Boyd said contract talks will take about 30 days. If it's approved, there will be a 90 day transition period before Lifeguard fully takes over, which would be sometime in November at the earliest.
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.