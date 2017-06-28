Baldwin school demolition begins - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Baldwin school demolition begins

Posted:
By David Beuttel, Multimedia Journalist
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Crews are making progress taking down Baldwin North school in Quincy as demolition began Wednesday.

This is all to make way for a new elementary school to be built on the property. Todd Moore with Architechnics said crews are starting with the administrative offices on the northeast side of the school. 

Moore said it should take just over a month to get to the connection point of where the old school will end and the new school begins.

"They'll move their equipment to the inside courtyard area and they'll move over to the round room - take that down," Moore said. "Then they will come back out and take the two story down and pull it to the inside."

Officials said crews should be done with demolition by Aug. 10, but they could finish sooner.

