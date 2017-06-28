New Hannibal lake to benefit residents

Right now there is nothing at the location site

The city of Hannibal is planning to build a lake and city leaders said it'll help the community in several ways.

Hannibal Board of Public Works officials said the project has been years in the making, and it may take several more to complete. BPW will be putting an 8 acre lake in the Hannibal Industrial Park off of highway MM. The goal is to give residents something new they can enjoy, but it'll also help control storm water in the area.

Officials are keeping costs low by giving material from the lake to other city projects. Officials said this will help increase economic development.

"There will be walking trails, picnic areas, and a fishing dock," Robert Stevenson, the General Manager at Hannibal Board of Public Works said. "The conservation department from the state has offered to stock it and make it a nice recreation park for the city," said Stevenson.

Stevenson said the project is moving slowly and won't be done right away, but they have 10 years to get the work done.