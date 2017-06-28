Interstate reopens after crash injures Illinois state trooper - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Interstate reopens after crash injures Illinois state trooper

Posted:
By Gene Kennedy, Anchor
Connect

Illinois State Police said one of their troopers was injured after a squad car and commercial vehicle collided Wednesday afternoon.

It happened on Interstate 74 westbound at milepost 155, which is about 20 miles east of Bloomington, state troopers said.

According to ISP, the preliminary investigation indicates both vehicles were in slowed or stopped traffic, approaching a merge area for a construction zone.

Somehow, the vehicles collided and the trooper had to be airlifted to a hospital. ISP has not released details on the nature of the trooper's injuries or condition.

The westbound lanes at milepost 155 reopened around 7:40 p.m. after being closed roughly four hours.

ISP says a crash reconstruction team is now involved as the investigation continues.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.