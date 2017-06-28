Quincy's Douglas continues mission of giving back with free camp

QUINCY, IL. (WGEM) -- Andy Douglas consistently preaches to his Quincy High School basketball players the importance of giving back.



This week the head coach and his team once again sprung into action.



For the second consecutive summer Douglas hosted the Northside Basketball Camp, which is free to area youngsters who may not have the means to attend other camps around the area.



The mission statement includes a primary objective of impacting youth in the game of life while improving skills on the basketball court and developing their relationship with Jesus Christ.



"We can talk about it, but let's do something about it," Douglas said of lending a hand to area youth.



"We're able to put this on for a few days every summer and give kids an avenue to get out of the house, get active, play, learn about the Word and how to be better people, and better basketball players."



Around two dozen campers were at Quincy's Grandview Church for the last three days getting a chance to learn from the Blue Devil basketball players.



One camper says getting up close and personal with Coach Douglas was something he'll never forget.



"I like how Andy teaches us how to dribble and shoot layups, and he's teaching us a little lesson about how to play basketball," the 10-year-old Thomas said.



Douglas plans on continuing the camp for years to come and he hopes it will continue to grow.