QPS weighing options as budget impasse drags on

The state of Illinois is nearing three years without a budget.

The district could possibly shut its doors if the state continues to withhold funding.

The district is currently owed $3.7 million from the state.

What if your child's school closed before they finished the upcoming fall semester?

That's a real concern for Quincy Public Schools and it came up at Wednesday night's school board meeting.

Finance Committee Chair Richard McNay said the Illinois budget impasse has impacted districts statewide, including QPS.

"It's already having a big impact on not only the Quincy school district, but almost all the school districts except for the wealthy school districts," McNay said.

Superintendent Roy Webb said the district will receive property tax revenue in July, which will allow the district to open for the fall semester.

"If we don't have any general state aid we will run out of money sometime in the fall." Webb said, "So we have to decide do we borrow money, or do we close our doors and wait for the state to send us the money that's due."

McNay added that since the state currently owes the district around $3.7 million, it is difficult to plan financially for the future.

"It's extremely difficult for us to try and put a budget together especially for this coming year because we have no idea what monies we will get or not get." McNay said.

The district has been forced to cut around one million dollars in expenses over the last few years, including eliminating positions.

Webb added that at the very least, he would like to see the state pass a stopgap measure to ensure partial funding for K-12 education.

"Our local community is doing everything they're supposed to do, our board is doing everything is supposed to do." Webb said, "Our teachers do everything they're supposed to do.

Webb also said the district will continue to monitor the funding situation, and if the state has still withheld funding by late fall, the board will be forced to make a decision.