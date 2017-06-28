QPS weighing options as budget impasse drags on - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

QPS weighing options as budget impasse drags on

Posted:
By Patrick Doss, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
QPS has been keeping a close eye on the state budget impasse. QPS has been keeping a close eye on the state budget impasse.
The board talked about the current financial situation. The board talked about the current financial situation.
The district is currently owed $3.7 million from the state. The district is currently owed $3.7 million from the state.
The district could possibly shut its doors if the state continues to withhold funding. The district could possibly shut its doors if the state continues to withhold funding.
The state of Illinois is nearing three years without a budget. The state of Illinois is nearing three years without a budget.

What if your child's school closed before they finished the upcoming fall semester?

That's a real concern for Quincy Public Schools and it came up at Wednesday night's school board meeting.

Finance Committee Chair Richard McNay said the Illinois budget impasse has impacted districts statewide, including QPS.

"It's already having a big impact on not only the Quincy school district, but almost all the school districts except for the wealthy school districts," McNay said.

Superintendent Roy Webb said the district will receive property tax revenue in July, which will allow the district to open for the fall semester.

"If we don't have any general state aid we will run out of money sometime in the fall." Webb said, "So we have to decide do we borrow money, or do we close our doors and wait for the state to send us the money that's due."  

McNay added that since the state currently owes the district around $3.7 million, it is difficult to plan financially for the future.

"It's extremely difficult for us to try and put a budget together especially for this coming year because we have no idea what monies we will get or not get." McNay said.

The district has been forced to cut around one million dollars in expenses over the last few years, including eliminating positions.

Webb added that at the very least, he would like to see the state pass a stopgap measure to ensure partial funding for K-12 education.

"Our local community is doing everything they're supposed to do, our board is doing everything is supposed to do." Webb said, "Our teachers do everything they're supposed to do. 

Webb also said the district will continue to monitor the funding situation, and if the state has still withheld funding by late fall, the board will be forced to make a decision.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.