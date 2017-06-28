Wednesday's Area Scores - June 28

**High School Baseball**
Holy Trinity: 2
Fort Madison: 4
Logan Allen: RBI single
Bloodhounds: first win of the season
Washington: 3
Central Lee: 3
(Postponed in 3rd inning - lightning)
**High School Softball**
Mediapolis: 0
Keokuk: 11
Jalynn Wood: inside-the-park HR
Davis County: 0
Central Lee: 5
(Game 1)
McKenna Hall: WP
Davis County: 11
Central Lee: 12
(Game 2)
Anna Krehbiel: Walk-off 3-run HR
Lady Hawks: scored 8 runs in the 7th inning
**Prospect League Baseball**
Quincy: 6
Lafayette: 7
Brad Harrison: 2-4, HR, 2 RBI's
Joey Polak: 2-5, run
Gems: (8-18), led 5-2 after 3.5 innings
