Wednesday's Area Scores - June 28

By Ben Marth, Sports Director
Fort Madison doubled up Holy Trinity to secure its first win of the season. Fort Madison doubled up Holy Trinity to secure its first win of the season.

**High School Baseball**

Holy Trinity: 2
Fort Madison: 4
Logan Allen: RBI single
Bloodhounds: first win of the season

Washington: 3
Central Lee: 3
(Postponed in 3rd inning - lightning)


**High School Softball**

Mediapolis: 0
Keokuk: 11
Jalynn Wood: inside-the-park HR

Davis County: 0
Central Lee: 5
(Game 1)
McKenna Hall: WP

Davis County: 11
Central Lee: 12
(Game 2)
Anna Krehbiel: Walk-off 3-run HR
Lady Hawks: scored 8 runs in the 7th inning


**Prospect League Baseball**

Quincy: 6
Lafayette: 7
Brad Harrison: 2-4, HR, 2 RBI's
Joey Polak: 2-5, run
Gems: (8-18), led 5-2 after 3.5 innings

