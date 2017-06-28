Wednesday's Area Scores - June 28

Fort Madison doubled up Holy Trinity to secure its first win of the season.

**High School Baseball**



Holy Trinity: 2

Fort Madison: 4

Logan Allen: RBI single

Bloodhounds: first win of the season



Washington: 3

Central Lee: 3

(Postponed in 3rd inning - lightning)





**High School Softball**



Mediapolis: 0

Keokuk: 11

Jalynn Wood: inside-the-park HR



Davis County: 0

Central Lee: 5

(Game 1)

McKenna Hall: WP



Davis County: 11

Central Lee: 12

(Game 2)

Anna Krehbiel: Walk-off 3-run HR

Lady Hawks: scored 8 runs in the 7th inning





**Prospect League Baseball**



Quincy: 6

Lafayette: 7

Brad Harrison: 2-4, HR, 2 RBI's

Joey Polak: 2-5, run

Gems: (8-18), led 5-2 after 3.5 innings