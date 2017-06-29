62nd annual Tom Sawyer Days kicks off - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

62nd annual Tom Sawyer Days kicks off

Posted:
An attendee takes aim during a game of balloon darts. An attendee takes aim during a game of balloon darts.
The carnival included plenty of rides and food vendors. The carnival included plenty of rides and food vendors.
A man begins to play a game of ball toss. A man begins to play a game of ball toss.
Just one of the rides available at the carnival. Just one of the rides available at the carnival.
HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -

Wednesday marked the start to a busy summer tourism season in Hannibal.

Thousands are expected to crowd America's hometown for National Tom Sawyer Days over the next week. 

The 62nd annual carnival started Wednesday and will run through the 4th of July holiday. New this year, organizers hope to promote safe driving for those enjoying the evening concerts at Tanyard Gardens by providing free water to designated drivers. 

"Over the past few years we've had a few people ask us about free drinks or what's available for designated drivers, and we've seen some other people do it up in Burlington, Iowa, and we thought it would be a great idea," said Vice President of Public Relations for Hannibal Jaycees, Trisha O'Cheltree. "So, we decided to incorporate it this year and see how it goes."

They'll have live music, food vendors, and the popular fence painting competition bringing in people from across the nation.

For a full list of the schedule of events head here.

