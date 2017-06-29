Second day of National Tom Sawyer Days kicks off

Thursday marks the second day of the National Tom Sawyer Days, a celebration that builds up all the way until the forth of July.

A big chunk of local business in America's Hometown is fueled by money spend by visitors and tourists.

Gail Bryant, Director of the Hannibal Convention and Visitors Bureau said Tom Sawyer Days is arguably the most important event of the year for the Hannibal tourism economy.

"It fills up the hotels, and the restaurants, and the visitors buy gas, so it's a huge impact. Again it's one of our premiere events. I know that there are families that plan their vacations around this event."

The event also allows America's Hometown to highlight what it has to offer.

"A lot of people are surprised at the things we have here in Hannibal," Bryant said. "A lot of people are so glad to be here and it's the experience that they have through our festivals and events and the relationships, the contacts that they make through out businesses."

Bryant also said the festivities will go on, rain or shine.

