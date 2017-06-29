Home destroyed by early morning fire

The city of Hannibal is planning to build a lake and city leaders said it'll help the community in several ways. Hannibal Board of Public Works officials said the project has been years in the making, and it may take several more to complete. BPW will be putting an 8 acre lake in the Hannibal Industrial Park off of highway MM. The goal is to give residents something new they can enjoy, but it'll also help control storm water in the area.