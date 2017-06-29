Home destroyed by early morning fire - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Home destroyed by early morning fire

Posted:
Golden, Illinois home damaged by fire Golden, Illinois home damaged by fire
Siding damaged on neighboring home Siding damaged on neighboring home
GOLDEN, Ill. (WGEM) -

An Adams County home was destroyed by fire early Thursday morning.

Golden Fire Department Chief Jared Bean said the home at 1009 Prairie Mills Road in Golden, IL was a total loss.  He said a passerby called the fire in at 1:08 a.m.

A WGEM crew on scene reported the home had extensive damage.  Much of the home was charred by fire and covered in ash.  The siding on a neighboring house also was damaged.

A state arson investigator with the Illinois State Fire Marshall's Office was on scene Thursday morning.  He would not release any details on the investigation.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.