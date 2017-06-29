Keokuk 4th of July Celebration Schedule - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Keokuk 4th of July Celebration Schedule

Posted:
By Travis Sloan, Internet Director
Connect
KEOKUK, Ia. (WGEM) -

The July 4th celebration in Keokuk will be held at Rand Park from Friday, June 30 through Tuesday, July 4th.

FRIDAY, JUNE 30TH

  • Carnival Open - 5 to 10 p.m. ($20 Arm Bands available from 6 to 10 p.m.)
  • The TRIXX Band will perform at the Rand Park Pavilion - 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, JULY 1ST

  • Fishing Tournament at Rand Park Pond - 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 
    • Registration begins at 10:00 a.m.  
    • Two age groups 8 and under and 9 to 15 years old.
    • Prizes will be awarded for biggest fish, smallest fish and most fish.  
    • Please bring a pole. A few poles will be available for use.
  • Carnival open - 5 to 10 p.m. ($20 arm bands available 6 to 10 p.m.)  
  • Food vendors open - Noon 
  • The ImpaKt Band will perform at the Rand Park Pavilion - 7 p.m. 

SUNDAY, JULY 2ND

  • Cruise In & Car Show and RC Car Racing - 10 to 4 p.m. (For information on this or the fishing tournament call Joe Shuman 319-795-6797)
  • Carnival Open - 5 to 10 p.m. ($20 Arm Bands available from 6 to 10 p.m.)

MONDAY, JULY 3RD

  • Carnival Open - 5 to 10 p.m. ($20 Arm Bands available from 6 to 10 p.m.)

TUESDAY, JULY 4TH

  • Kiddy Parade
    • Decorating begins at Triangle Park - 11 a.m.
    • The parade will head to Rand Park at 11:30 a.m.
    • Decorations for bikes, trikes and wagons will be provided.
  • Carnival Open - Noon to 9 p.m. ($20 Arm Bands available from Noon to 4 p.m. & 5 to 9 p.m.)
  • Bingo at the Rand Park Main Shelter House - Noon to 7 p.m.
  • The Fatty Lumpkin Band will perform at the trailer at Rand Park Pond from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.  
    • Followed by:
      • Nauvoo Pageant Bag Pipe Band.
      • The young Lee County Republicans will read the Declaration of Independence and God Bless America and the National Anthem will be sung prior to the Bigger and Better fireworks display at dusk.
  • Fireworks Display - Dusk

Keokuk Municipal Water Works will provide a water bottle filling station, so bring your own bottle.

***NO ALCOHOL, DOGS, SKATEBOARDS, BICYCLES OR OUTSIDE FIREWORKS WILL BE ALLOWED AT THE FESTIVITIES.

  • Top News HeadlinesNEWSMore>>

  • Illinois universities in jeopardy of losing accreditation

    Illinois universities in jeopardy of losing accreditation

    The state budget impasse could affect the accreditation of Illinois universities, which are already facing a funding cut under the recently proposed budget.

    More >>

    The state budget impasse could affect the accreditation of Illinois universities, which have seen deep cuts in state funding in the nearly three years lawmakers have failed to agree on a spending plan.

    More >>

  • The Latest: Audit to focus on Rauner administration lease

    The Latest: Audit to focus on Rauner administration lease

    The Latest on lawmaker action in Springfield as the state of Illinois nears the start of a third straight fiscal year without a budget (all times local):More >>
    The Latest on a legislative special session in Springfield as the state of Illinois nears the start of a third straight fiscal year without a budget (all times local):More >>

  • Hannibal students attend STEM Camp

    Hannibal students attend STEM Camp

    Students at Northeast Power during campStudents at Northeast Power during camp

    Hannibal students have been spending their summer learning science, technology, engineering and math. This summer is the first time the district has offered a STEM Camp. Students went to places such as Watlow, MoDOT, General Mills and Northeast Power to learn about what employees do there. Teachers said the camp will help students gain valuable experience that will help them decided a career in the future.  

    More >>

    Hannibal students have been spending their summer learning science, technology, engineering and math. This summer is the first time the district has offered a STEM Camp. Students went to places such as Watlow, MoDOT, General Mills and Northeast Power to learn about what employees do there. Teachers said the camp will help students gain valuable experience that will help them decided a career in the future.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.