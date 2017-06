The annual Hancock County Independence Day celebration will be held July 4 in Carthage, Illinois.

7 AM: Breakfast by Sly Fox

8:30 AM: Community Church Service

9 AM: Music by Kelly Logan

10 AM: Parade "Turn Back Time!"

11 AM: Games, activities, food crafts; Nauvoo on the Road

11 AM: Music by Kelly Logan

11:30 AM: WCAZ Games

NOON: Presentation of Colors by VFW followed by live entertainment on outdoor stage

3 PM: Hancock County Honor Flight DVD showing at Legacy Theater

9:30 PM: (DUSK): Fireworks near Illini West High School