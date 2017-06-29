4th of July celebrations across the Tri-States

Independence Day celebrations will be held across the Tri-States.

QUINCY/HANNIBAL - WGEM is spearheading the 2017 Fourth of July Fireworks again in Hannibal and Quincy. Fireworks in both Hannibal and Quincy begin Tuesday, July 4 at 9:30 p.m. Click here for full details.

- The July 4th celebration in Keokuk will be held at Rand Park from Friday, June 30 through Tuesday, July 4th. Click for the full schedule. FORT MADISON, IA - The annual Charlie Korschgen 4th of July Kiddie Parade will be held from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. It'll be on Avenue G, from 18th to 5th Street.

- The City of Macomb and Western Illinois University will host the 2017 annual Independence Day Celebration. Details can be found . CARTHAGE, IL - The annual Hancock County Independence Day celebration will be held July 4 in Carthage, Illinois. Click here for the full schedule.

- A day full of events are scheduled for 4th of July. Click to see the full schedule. SCHUYLER COUNTY, IL - The July 4th festivities coincide with the Schuyler County Fair in Rushville. Check here for a list events.

- The celebration is sponsored by the Brown County Fire District and the City of Mt. Sterling. You can find details . MONROE CITY, MO - A parade will be held beginning at 10 a.m. Find the flyer here for more information.

- There's a slew of activities scheduled in Perry, Missouri, including Merry-Go-Round Rides on Missouri’s Oldest Carousel. You can find a full list of events . HURDLAND, MO - Two days of activities are scheduled for July 3 and 4 at Hurdland City Park. (Details)

- Festivities are scheduled for Saturday, July 1. A fireworks display is scheduled to begin at 9:30 p.m. SHELBINA, MO - Festivities will be held at Shelbina Lake beginning July 1. (Details)

