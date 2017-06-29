All public housing to be smoke-free under new federal regulation

The U.S. Housing and Urban Development Department is instituting a smoke-free policy in public housing.

Any person living in public housing will no longer be allowed to smoke in their room and must do so at least 25 feet away from the buildings.

Housing authorities can choose to build designated smoking areas, but the government won't pay for it. Quincy Housing Authority Executive Director Jerry Gille said his location will still build those smoking areas.

"The bad part is there's no new money for that," he said. "It has to come out of our normal operating money. They have to be ADA compliant. They have to be fair housing compliant. But housing authorities have that option, if they don't wanna go smoke-free campus wide. Our board of directors has decided that's what we wanna do."

Gille said he's already received some complaints from tenants.

"No question there are gonna be some people that are going to be upset as a result of this," he said. "We will probably lose some tenants as a result of this, but it's imposed upon us. Therefore, we have to follow through with the rule. If we can soften that a little bit by allowing these designated smoking areas, then we'll incur that cost."

Gille said Quincy Housing Authority will continue to listen to those who have concerns.

"We'll just sit down with people and discuss their options," he said. "If they wanna get out of their lease, we'll discuss their options."

All public housing authorities in the United States must comply with the new smoke-free rule by July of 20-18.