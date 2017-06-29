Illinois lawmaker leaving office amid budget impasse

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - The two-year Illinois state budget mess has prompted the Senate minority leader to call it quits.

Lemont Republican Sen. Christine Radogno is the first woman to lead a caucus of the Illinois General Assembly. She issued a statement Thursday announcing she will step down Saturday.

The 64-year-old Radogno said, "I have done everything I can do to resolve the state's budget crisis."