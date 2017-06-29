Lawmakers approve new plan to increase 911 fees

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Illinois lawmakers have approved a new version of a plan to fund 911 centers, increase phone fees to pay for the emergency services and allow Illinois to drop traditional landline service.

The plan is similar to one that legislators have already sent to Gov. Bruce Rauner, aside from a technicality.

The telecommunications act - which allows for 911 fees to be collected and distributed to 911 centers - expires Friday. The previous bill was an extension of that act, meaning it's moot when the original act is.

The new bill revives the act. So lawmakers can still act on it after Friday.

Rauner has already said he'll reject the plan over fee increases. State Sen. Bill Cunningham, a Chicago Democrat, is a bill sponsor who says the legislation has enough votes for an override.

Either way, 911 call centers aren't expected to immediately lose funding because there's a lag time in collecting fees.

The new bill is HB1811.

The previous bill is SB1839.