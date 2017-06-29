More assistance available for summer cooling - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

More assistance available for summer cooling

By David Beuttel, Multimedia Journalist
HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -

If you're struggling with the cost of keeping the air running in your house this summer, help is available.

The North East Community Action Corporation is accepting applications for the Summer Energy assistance program. You must receive a disconnect notice from your utility provider in order to apply. NECAC officials said because of the mild winter, they have an extra $120,000 this year left over from the winter heating program.  

"There's a lot of people that need help. Last year alone we served over 1,400 families," Linda Fritz with NECAC said. "The year before that we assisted nearly 1,200 families. So you can see the need is growing every year."

The program will run until the end of September. NECAC said they can serve up to 1,700 families this year, but assistance is limited to $300 per household.


 

