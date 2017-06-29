'Be One' campaign aims at combating local hunger - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

'Be One' campaign aims at combating local hunger

By Ashley Hart, Multimedia Journalist
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Officials at Horizons Soup Kitchen and Food Pantry in Quincy said the need for food during the summer is at an all-time high, while donations are at an all-time low.

To help combat hunger in Adams County and keep the shelves stocked at the soup kitchen and food pantry, Horizons' "Be One" campaign calls for citizens to donate $25 a month.

Officials said it's a community effort to feed the hungry. 

"Hunger effects everyone whether it's indirectly or directly," Horizons Director Sarah Stephens said. "The community suffers when hungry people aren't fed and the community benefits when hungry people are are."

Stephens said the impact on local families goes beyond hunger.

"Kids get better grades in school and families can focus on family issues and parenting and not be worried about feeding their families," Stephens said. 

CLICK HERE to donate to the campaign.

