'Be One' campaign aims at combating local hunger

The state budget impasse could affect the accreditation of Illinois universities, which are already facing a funding cut under the recently proposed budget.More >>
Gates Air presented a $5,000 dollar check to Great River Honor Flight on Wednesday, to help send more local vets to our nation's capitol.More >>
Hannibal students have been spending their summer learning science, technology, engineering and math. This summer is the first time the district has offered a STEM Camp. Students went to places such as Watlow, MoDOT, General Mills and Northeast Power to learn about what employees do there. Teachers said the camp will help students gain valuable experience that will help them decided a career in the future.More >>
Quincy police have a new pair of fire investigations on their hands after two vacant houses caught fire Tuesday night.More >>
The McDonough County District Hospital is now moving forward with privatizing the county's ambulance service.More >>
Local farmers are coming out in support of a plan to repeal a federal rule that they said hurts their farms.More >>
The city of Hannibal is planning to build a lake and city leaders said it'll help the community in several ways. Hannibal Board of Public Works officials said the project has been years in the making, and it may take several more to complete. BPW will be putting an 8 acre lake in the Hannibal Industrial Park off of highway MM. The goal is to give residents something new they can enjoy, but it'll also help control storm water in the area.More >>
Crews are making progress taking down Baldwin North school in Quincy as demolition began Wednesday.More >>
The 62nd Annual National Tom Sawyer Days is scheduled for June 28 through July 4 in downtown Hannibal.More >>
