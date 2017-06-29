Ralls County seeks federal help with flash flooding cleanup - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Ralls County seeks federal help with flash flooding cleanup

Posted:
RALLS COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) -

Ralls County is asking the federal government for help to recover from flash flooding this spring.

Presiding Commissioner Wiley Hibbard says the county is applying for FEMA assistance to fix  several roads and culverts around the county that were washed out by flooding in late April and Early May.

Hibbard says the county has almost $400,000 in damage, and they need outside help to fix the roads.
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.