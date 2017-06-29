Fireworks sales increase

Employees said they have seen an increase as it gets closer to the fourth

The fourth of July is just around the corner and fireworks sales are on the rise.

Employees at Compton's Fireworks stand in West Quincy, Missouri said as it gets closer to the fourth, more and more people are coming in.

Employees said they sell several thousand fireworks for the holiday, with the best sellers being artillery shells.

"It's an experience," Compton's Fireworks employee Caleb Pagett said. "It celebrates what everything was founded on and the sacrifice that people went through for us to be here. Even in the star spangled banner it talks about the flag was still there even with the bombs bursting in the air. That's what the fourth of July is about. Being able to celebrate that."

The last day to buy fireworks at Compton's is July 8th.