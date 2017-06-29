Fireworks sales increase - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Fireworks sales increase

Posted:
By Ashley Hart, Multimedia Journalist
Families looking for fireworks Families looking for fireworks
Fireworks sign at Comptons fireworks Fireworks sign at Comptons fireworks
Employees said they have seen an increase as it gets closer to the fourth Employees said they have seen an increase as it gets closer to the fourth
One of the top selling fireworks at Comptons Fireworks stand One of the top selling fireworks at Comptons Fireworks stand
WEST QUINCY, Mo. (WGEM) -

The fourth of July is just around the corner and fireworks sales are on the rise.

Employees at Compton's Fireworks stand in West Quincy, Missouri said as it gets closer to the fourth, more and more people are coming in.

Employees said they sell several thousand fireworks for the holiday, with the best sellers being artillery shells. 

"It's an experience," Compton's Fireworks employee Caleb Pagett said. "It celebrates what everything was founded on and the sacrifice that people went through for us to be here. Even in the star spangled banner it talks about the flag was still there even with the bombs bursting in the air. That's what the fourth of July is about. Being able to celebrate that."

 The last day to buy fireworks at Compton's is July 8th. 

