Officials stress boating safety ahead of 4th of July

The Mississippi River has claimed several lives in the last year and as we get closer to the Fourth of July, officials are stressing the importance of boating safety, the number one rule -- even if you're a good swimmer, wear a life jacket! Also, the waters could be pretty busy ahead of the holiday, so be on the look out for other boaters.

"With some of these watercraft the accelerate rapidly and they also stop rapidly with other boats on the waterways that may be large and running at a high rate of speed they are unable to slow down and avoid those collisions," said Lt. Chris Costigan with the Tri-Township Fire Dept.

Fire officials say it all comes down to being aware: watch for designated warning signs and slow down if you aren't familiar with the area and don't forget to bring your cell phone in case of an emergency.

