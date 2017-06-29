Dot Foods Employee of Year shares wealth

A local Dot Foods employee is sharing the wealth with Tri-State veterans. Anne Mitchell was named Volunteer of the Year at Dot Foods.

As part of the honor, Mitchell got to donate $1,000 to a cause of her choice, and she picked the Great River Honor Flight. Mitchell says there's a culture of giving at Dot Foods.

"They encourage you to get out there and donate and volunteer, and I think that leads back to RT and Dorothy Tracy. They have been very giving in their life to the different communities, and I think they want their employees to do the same," she said.

To date, almost 1,400 WWII, Korea and Vietnam veterans have experienced their Honor Flight for free thanks to donations like this one.

The next Honor Flight is set for Saturday, August 26th.