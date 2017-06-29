WIU's Taylor recognized as one of nation's top linebackers

MACOMB, IL. (WGEM) -- It seems with every passing week comes more national recognition for Western Illinois linebacker Brett Taylor.



Already this summer Taylor has been mentioned as a preseason All-American and one of the Top 10 players in all of FCS football.



And now this: the Macomb native is being mentioned by NFL Draft pundits with his senior season a little more than a month from beginning.



The website NFLDraftScout.com rates Taylor as the 26th best inside linebacker in the country at any level of college football.



Taylor was the Leathernecks leading tackler last season and finished 7th in voting for the Buck Buchanan Award, which is given to the top defensive player in FCS football.



Taylor's teammate Jacob Judd also cracked the list as the 31st best center in the nation.