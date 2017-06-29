Thursday's Area Scores - June 29

**Prospect League Baseball**
Quincy: 11
Springfield: 7
Nolan Snyder: 2-5, HR, 3 RBI's
Ben Whetstone/Michael Nielsen: 3 RBI's each
Gems: (9-18), 3rd win in last 4 games
**High School Baseball**
Fairfield: 16
Keokuk: 0
(Game 1)
Fairfield: 6
Keokuk: 4
(Game 2)
Cardinal: 1
Central Lee: 7
Aaron Wills/Tyler Hopp/Jared Brisby: 2 RBI's each
Jake Fraise: WP, 6 IP, 7 K's
**High School Softball**
2) Fairfield: 6
Keokuk: 0
(Game 1)
2) Fairfield: 10
Keokuk: 0
(Game 2)
Ottumwa: 14
Fort Madison: 0
(Game 1)
Ottumwa: 10
Fort Madison: 0
(Game 2)
Cardinal: 0
Central Lee: 9
Makenna Hall: No-hitter, 8 K's
