Thursday's Area Scores - June 29

By Ben Marth, Sports Director
**Prospect League Baseball**

Quincy: 11
Springfield: 7
Nolan Snyder: 2-5, HR, 3 RBI's
Ben Whetstone/Michael Nielsen: 3 RBI's each
Gems: (9-18), 3rd win in last 4 games


**High School Baseball**

Fairfield: 16
Keokuk: 0
(Game 1)

Fairfield: 6
Keokuk: 4
(Game 2)

Cardinal: 1
Central Lee: 7
Aaron Wills/Tyler Hopp/Jared Brisby: 2 RBI's each
Jake Fraise: WP, 6 IP, 7 K's


**High School Softball**

2) Fairfield: 6
Keokuk: 0
(Game 1)

2) Fairfield: 10
Keokuk: 0
(Game 2)

Ottumwa: 14
Fort Madison: 0
(Game 1)

Ottumwa: 10
Fort Madison: 0
(Game 2)

Cardinal: 0
Central Lee: 9
Makenna Hall: No-hitter, 8 K's

