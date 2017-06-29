MoDOT announces Champ Clark Bridge bid winners

The Champ Clark Bridge replacement project will begin in the fall.

The $60-million project to replace the 89-year-old Champ Clark Bridge is one step closer to getting started.

MoDOT picked two Kansas City firms to design and build the new bridge, which they announced at a press conference in Bowling Green on Thursday.

HNTB Corporation will design the bridge over the Mississippi River, that connects Route 54 between Illinois and Missouri.

Massman Construction will build it just south of the existing bridge.

MoDOT officials noted that it'll be a wider bridge, and it will also be higher on the Illinois side to prevent flooding. A move they hope helps community members and their transportation needs.

"You've got communities that are connected, (and) families that are connected by the river." MoDOT Director Patrick McKenna said, "It's incredibly important to retain that connection. Otherwise, what you're saying is these communities should be abandoned, and that's unacceptable."

Project Director Keith Killen agreed with McKenna's sentiments.

"We want to make sure that all of those industries whether it's the agriculture, or whether it's industry, have the opportunity to cross a reliable Mississippi river bridge." Killen said.

Construction is set to start in the fall, and the anticipated completion date is sometime in the fall of 2019.