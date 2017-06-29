Missouri Supreme Court refuses to take Ameren transmission line - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Missouri Supreme Court refuses to take Ameren transmission line case

By Patrick Doss, Multimedia Journalist
The Supreme Court refused to hear a case arguing that utility companies didn't need approval from county officials. The Supreme Court refused to hear a case arguing that utility companies didn't need approval from county officials.
MARION COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) -

Ameren Transmission questioned whether utilities needed county leaders' approval to build their utility line. 

The company wanted the Missouri Supreme Court to hear their case, but the court denied the request.

That means projects like the Mark Twain Transmission line, and the Grain Belt Express which was planned to run through Ralls county, can't happen until several of the counties opposed to the project approve it. 

The Grain Belt Express was planned to go through Ralls County, and Presiding Commissioner Wiley Hibbard said on Thursday that he's pleased with the result.

"I applaud this decision." Hibbard said, "I think the county commissioners need to be able to have a say on what happens in their county."

Ameren Transmission released a statement saying they were disappointed with the decision, but they will continue to move forward with their new route for the Mark Twain line.

