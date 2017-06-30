Residents learn about proposed wind farm

Look at the land one of the proposed windmills could be built at.

Close up look at the only windmill near Pittsfield.

Residents voiced their thoughts and learned more Thursday night about a proposed wind farm in Pike County, Illinois

More than a dozen residents came to the Pike County courthouse to hear from the company planning to build the farm. Of those WGEM spoke with, everyone said they'd like to see the wind farm become a reality.

Harold Loyd feels it would be great for the county.

"For down the future and with the taxes and everything, it could put revenue back into the county," Loyd said. "I see a great, big future ahead of us."

Illinois Winds LLC. wants to install up to 25 windmills just west of Pittsfield. Representatives estimated 250 jobs would be created at the project's peak, bringing $26 million dollars in revenue over 20 years. County board members stressed that as a big benefit.

"Just in the beginning with the construction, will be a tremendous economic boost," Pike County Board Chairman Andy Borrowman said.

Borrowman added that he hasn't heard any opposition to the project from residents yet, but board members still need to look at everything before making a decision at their July meeting.

"People have to weigh that with if they want to see windmills in the area or not," Borrowman said.

Farmers like Loyd already signed over property for the project. Officials say if a windmill does not go up in a farmer's property, they will void that lease agreement.

"They dug a hole right now to get the project going for the tax purpose," Loyd said.

He hopes board members think about the future of the county.

"I hope they all vote for it."

If the board approves the plans at the July 24th meeting, plot and geological surveys will need to be done on each of the sites.