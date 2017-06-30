Local law enforcement prepares for busy holiday weekend

Crowded roads and an extended holiday period are expected to create extra challenges for local law enforcement over the Independence Day holiday.



AAA predicts this to be the busiest Fourth of July travel period ever, with 44 million people expected to travel 50 or more miles from home over the next five days, with a majority doing so behind the wheel.

With Independence Day falling on Tuesday, local law enforcement said the extended period of time presents bigger challenge than a typical holiday weekend.

Adams County Sheriff Brian VonderHaar said officers will be putting extra attention on the roads and driver safety.

"Obviously there will be a lot more cars on the roadway," he said. "We want people to be safe, we want people to slow down, buckle up and if you're going to be drinking and having alcoholic beverages we request that you get a designated driver and just drink responsibly."

VonderHaar said with storms scattered forecasted over the next several days, drivers should take extra steps to make sure they have ways to communicate in case of a road side emergency.

"I'm big on cell phones," he said." Make sure you have your cell phone charger, be prepared. Like I said, slow down wear your seat belt, and drive defensively. Watch out for the cars around you, just stay alert."

According to AAA, gas prices are at historic lows, which is one reason for the uptick in people hitting the road this year. Gas is at a national average of $2.28 a gallon, which is four cents cheaper than last year.