Flooding prompts several NEMO road closures

Scene of a rescue overnight in Macon County. Photo courtesy of the Macon County Office of Emergency Management.

The Missouri Department of Transportation reported Friday morning that several roads in northeast Missouri were closed due to flooding.

Flood advisories were issued for Monroe and Shelby counties early Friday morning. Check here for up-to-date watches and warnings.

Missouri 151 in Shelby County was closed in two spots, while routes DD, TT, N and A were also shut down. Check the MoDOT Traveler Map here for the latest closures.

Macon County was also hit hard by rain overnight. County emergency management director Matthew A. Chambers said several roads were flooded overnight.

Chambers said Macon County's Rescue Squad and the Macon Rural Fire Department rescued a man who attempted to drive through water over Business 36, east of Macon.