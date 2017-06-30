FM police investigating graffiti aimed at cops

Photo of the graffiti posted by the Fort Madison Police Department.

An investigation is underway in Fort Madison after graffiti aimed at police was painted on a grocery store, according to an FMPD Facebook post.

"Shoot cops not dope" was spray painted on the side of the Fareway grocery store building at 1820 Avenue H. Police said a private reward of $1000 has offered for the successful arrest and conviction of who or whom ever carried out the "deplorable act."

"We will not tolerate this rhetoric and will not stand for our local businesses being victimized," the post stated.

Anyone with information is asked to call FMPD at 319-372-2525.