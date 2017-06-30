Info sought in McDonough Co. shooting of house

The fourth of July is just around the corner and fireworks sales are on the rise.More >>
Any person living in public housing will no longer be allowed to smoke in their room.More >>
A local Dot Foods employee is sharing the wealth with Tri-State veterans.More >>
Officials at Horizons Soup Kitchen and Food Pantry in Quincy said the need for food during the summer is at an all-time high, while donations are at an all-time low.More >>
If you're struggling with the cost of keeping the air running in your house this summer, help is available. The North East Community Action Corporation is accepting applications for the Summer Energy assistance program.More >>
Illinois lawmakers have approved a new version of a plan to fund 911 centers, increase phone fees to pay for the emergency services and allow Illinois to drop traditional landline service.More >>
The two-year Illinois state budget mess has prompted the Senate minority leader to call it quits.More >>
An Adams County home was destroyed by fire early Thursday morning.
The July 4th celebration in Keokuk will be held at Rand Park from Friday, June 30 through Tuesday, July 4th.More >>
Authorities say an Illinois State Police trooper has died and his canine partner was injured following a crash involving a semi-truck along Interstate 74.More >>
