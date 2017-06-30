Info sought in McDonough Co. shooting of house - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Info sought in McDonough Co. shooting of house

By Travis Sloan, Internet Director
Photo of the vehicle police believe to be involved in the crime. Photo of the vehicle police believe to be involved in the crime.
BUSHNELL, Ill. (WGEM) -

McDonough County authorities are asking for the public's help as they continue investigating an incident where a house was shot at last month.

Sheriff Rick VanBrooker previously reported a Bushnell home was shot at May 31 at 1:20 a.m. He said several bullets were fired into the home where a child was sleeping.

No one was injured in the incident.

The sheriff's office, along with the Bushnell Police Department, released a photo of a gold Buick LeSabre they believe was used in the crime. VanBrooker said it was believed to be a 2003 model.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bushnell PD at 309-772-9524, the sheriff's office at 309-833-2323 or Macomb/McDonough County Crime Stoppers at 309-836-3222.

VanBrooker said Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward. He said tipsters remain anonymous.

PREVIOUS STORY: http://bit.ly/2ttyL7k

