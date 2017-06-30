MoDOT limiting holiday road projects

MoDot plans on limiting the amount of roadwork on the holiday weekend.

As you get ready to hit the road for the weekend, traveling may be much faster across the Show Me State.

The Missouri Department of Transportation said with the holiday weekend, they will have limited work being done at construction sites.

MoDOT Asst. Northeast District Engineer Kevin James said his department anticipates more traffic, and they want to help prevent as many delays as possible.

"We really work with our contractors and our maintenance forces to limit the amount of work through the weekend, on Monday." James said. "Of course Tuesday's a holiday, and also on Wednesday morning, so we try to really limit the amount of interruptions on the major roads and we expect more people traveling over the holiday period."

