McDonough County 911 keeping eye on state budget impasse

The McDonough County 911 Center has been monitoring the situation in Springfield.

Equipment maintenance has been covered with revenue from the funding.

Shoopman said the center may need to consolidate with other departments if the funding dries up.

Mary Lage said the funding system is essential for her center.

The people who answer the phones if you have an emergency may soon be the latest victims of Illinois' financial crisis.

The McDonough County 911 Center says an important funding mechanism that raises around $300,000 a year for their operation may soon be ending.

The center currently receives a surcharge of 87 cents per phone call to help fund equipment costs.

"We have to actually pay every vendor an annual maintenance fee which goes up just like everything else, and that gets us service and support, and updates over the years until its time to actually buy a new system." Director Jessica Shoopman said.

But as the future of funding remains in limbo, dispatcher Mary Lage said on Friday, her department could really be impacted.

"The system that enables us to get those monies to our centers is essential for the continuing function of our centers so we can continue to provide emergency services." Lage said.

The center takes an average of 36 emergency phone calls each day. If the surcharge revenue goes away, Shoopman said her department may have to consolidate with other counties to make due.

"We'll have to look towards other centers or regionalizing." Shoopman said. "Everyone will have to pool their resources together to create one system that could maintain itself with the income level that we do have."

That would add to the workload for dispatchers, like Lage, who already dispatch for 5 law enforcement agencies, and 12 fire departments.

"No matter how busy it gets, there's still a limited number of employees in the room, and we have to be able to handle it all, and we don't want any citizen in an emergency not to receive the help that they need." Lage said.

Governor Rauner issued an amendatory veto Friday afternoon, meaning that he can make changes and send it back to lawmakers. However, Shoopman said questions still remain on the future of the funding.