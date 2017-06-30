New restrictions for Pike Co. bridge - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

New restrictions for Pike Co. bridge

Posted:
By Travis Sloan, Internet Director
Florence Bridge (File Photo) Florence Bridge (File Photo)
PIKE COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) -

There are new restrictions on an important Illinois River bridge in Pike County, Illinois, that several farmers use.

The Illinois Department of Transportation is lowering the load limit on the Florence Bridge to 28 tons, which is down from 40 tons.

IDOT officials said this is because of a recent inspection of the bridge. They said they're working on repair plans in order to raise the limit again.

Until then, drivers over that limit will have to use the I-72 bridge to the north or another crossing.

