Quincy woman warns about veterans charity

Around the Fourth of July, you might be moved to donate to a veterans' charity. But, how much of your money really supports the cause?

Local Quincy woman, Carolyn Hatfield, found out that most of her money was actually going elsewhere.

"Well it started out with a telephone call. A telemarketer of course," Carolyn Hatfield said.

The call asked Hatfield to donate $20 to the Center for American Homeless Veterans, also know as Association for Homeless and Disabled Veterans.

"They gave me the long spill and finally I agreed," Hatfield said.

She said the organization then sent her a form to mail in her donation. That's when she said, "something felt off."

"Something just kept on nagging at me. Don't do this, don't do this," Hatfield said.

That's when she called the Better Business Bureau. According to the BBB, the organization that contacted Hatfield hires professional fundraising companies and only ten percent of all donations go towards the organization. IRS records show that from September 2014 to September 2016 the Center for American Homeless Veterans raised nearly $5-million dollars with only around $500,000 dollars going towards the organization. Of that money, most of it was used to pay salaries and office related expenses.

"Really more than 95 percent of the donations collected are being used for fundraising cost and not serving the programs they claim they are," Regional Directory at the Quincy Better Business Bureau Mara Clingingsmith said.

The charity is not considered a scam or illegal though.

"It's not that they are doing anything illegal, it's just that their solicitation is misleading. Not illegal, but misleading in the BBB's eyes," said Clingingsmith.

Hatfield disagreed saying something should be done for organization who practice that way.

"I think it's a crime that they can get away with this. To me 10 cents is the only thing that's keeping them from being a scam or a cheat," said Hatfield.

The BBB said if something doesn't feel right, it probably isn't. Be sure to check into a charity before you give, even if it's local.