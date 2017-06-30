Lewis County Food Pantry to remain open

A food bank that was preparing to close will now stay open.

The Lewis County Food Bank will change its name to the Lewis County Food Pantry.

Crews were out Friday at the new site at 408 Clark St. in Canton getting ready for the first distribution on July 7. The pantry will now be managed by a group of community members that will be creating a non-profit organization. They say they're happy to provide this service to the community.

"This program feeds about 300 a month in Lewis County," Pastor Mandy Gosik, Executive Director of the Lewis County Food Pantry, said. "The idea of it no longer being here was terrifying. To have 300 families that depend on this food, to think that it might just go away wasn't an okay idea."

She also said there is a lot more work to be done before they officially open the doors. They're asking for volunteers on Saturday for a community clean-up of the pantry at 9:30 a.m.