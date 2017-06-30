WIU's Higgins Hall to be imploded

A former dormitory on Western Illinois University's Macomb campus will be imploded Saturday after decades of use.

University officials decided to bring the building down after a 2008 assessment revealed several issues with the building. It was estimated it would take $48 million dollars to bring the building to like-new status, according to the university.

The 50-year-old structure had the following issues, according to WIU:

Exterior wall and window panels were leaking

The elevators needed to be replaced to improve reliability and comply with current codes

A sprinkler system would have to be installed to comply with the 2013 Illinois State Law

The HVAC system was at the end of its useful life and needed a complete replacement

Plumbing systems were original, leaked, and were at the end of their useful

The university reported that due to the costs associated with bringing the building up to par and maintaining it, the University of Housing and Dining Services decided to close the facility after 46 years.

WIU listed the following rationale:

It was calculated that an estimated $1 million in operating costs annually would be avoided

By foregoing sprinkler installation and elevator modernization, the department was able to save roughly $2 million in upgrades

Given anticipated occupancy levels, UHDS was able to accommodate in other residence halls across campus

By taking Higgins Hall offline, the campus deferred maintenance total was reduced by an estimated $44 million

The implosion is scheduled for 9 a.m. and is expected to last only 15 seconds. Cleanup after the implosion is expected to take about three hours.

The university reported the debris could settle up to 30 feet high after the implosion.

The demolition project is expected to be completed in October.

More information can be found here.